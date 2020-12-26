Rishikesh: Translocated tigress released into wild

A tigress that was translocated to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve was safely released into the wild on Friday. The gate of the enclosure at Motichoor where the tigress had been kept was opened around 1.30 pm in the presence of Member Secretary, National Tiger Conservation Authority, SP Yadav; Uttarakhand's Chief Wildlife Warden J S Suhag; and scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India, Rajaji Tiger Reserve Director Dharmesh Kumar Singh said. A radio collar has been fixed on the six-year-old tigress to keep a constant track of its movement, he said.

The tigress was translocated on Thursday from the Bijrani range of the Corbett Tiger Reserve to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve to give a boost the tiger population there. This is the state's first successful attempt at tiger translocation, he said.