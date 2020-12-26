Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reenactment of Washington's crossing Delaware goes online

Washington Crossing Historic Park said the reenactment filmed earlier in the month provided a close-up view of the event it called a beloved community tradition that will continue for years to come. Crowd-size restrictions barred holding the Revolutionary War reenactment in the traditional, in-person manner, organizers said.Normally, thousands gather every Christmas morning on the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey, to watch historical reenactors set out in boats to retrace the daring 1776 voyage of Washington and his troops.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-12-2020 04:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 04:10 IST
Reenactment of Washington's crossing Delaware goes online

An annual reenactment of George Washington's crossing of the Delaware River on Christmas morning is taking place in this COVID-19 impacted year, but onlookers will have to watch it via video online. Washington Crossing Historic Park said the reenactment filmed earlier in the month provided a “close-up view'' of the event it called “a beloved community tradition that will continue for years to come.'' Crowd-size restrictions barred holding the Revolutionary War reenactment in the “traditional, in-person manner,'' organizers said.

Normally, thousands gather every Christmas morning on the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey, to watch historical reenactors set out in boats to retrace the daring 1776 voyage of Washington and his troops. Last year, the crossing was completed for the first time in three years with what the Friends of Washington Crossing Park said was probably a record crowd of 4,500 to 5,000 people looking on. The crossing had been scuttled during the previous two years, first by high winds and then by high water levels.

Other activities at the annual event include Washington's address to his troops, historical speeches and processions, and staff in period clothing providing public interpretation. In the original crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river. Washington's troops marched 8 miles (13 kilometers) downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. Thirty Hessians were killed, and two Continental soldiers froze to death on the march.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

Xiaomi Mi 11 to feature quad-curved screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 7

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

An Air Canada Boeing Co 737-8 Max en route between Arizona and Montreal with three crew members on board suffered an engine issue that forced the crew to divert the aircraft to Tucson, Arizona, the Canadian airline company said in an emaile...

BBC says obtained full copy of post-Brexit trade deal

The BBC said on Friday it obtained the full copy of the post-Brexit trade deal reached by the United Kingdom and the European Union, noting that it went beyond the EUs trade accord with Canada.The 1,246-page document includes about 800 page...

Black doctor dies of COVID after racist treatment complaints

A Black doctor who died battling COVID-19 complained of racist medical care in widely shared social media posts days before her death, prompting an Indiana hospital system to promise a full external review into her treatment. Dr. Susan Moor...

Frenchman has tested positive for new coronavirus variant

A Frenchman who recently arrived back in France from London has tested positive for the new variant of the coronavirus, the French Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday.The ministry said that the case - the first in France - had bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020