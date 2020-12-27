Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young Champions of the Earth: trashing barriers to boost recycling in Kuwait

An electrical engineer from Kuwait is being recognized by the United Nations for her success in raising the environmental importance and economic value of recycling in one of the wealthiest countries in the world.

UN News | Updated: 27-12-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 10:36 IST
Young Champions of the Earth: trashing barriers to boost recycling in Kuwait
Fatemah Alzelzela has been honoured as a United Nations Young Champion of the Earth, 2020., by UNEP

Fatemah Alzelzela says she had to overcome stigma around waste collection, scepticism from the business community as well as prejudice about her age and gender in order to set up her recycling company, Eco Star.

Since early 2019, the company has recycled over three-and-a-half tonnes of plastic, 10 tonnes of paper and 120 tonnes of metal in a country where 90 per cent of waste ends up in landfill sites.

And those people who provide material for recycling are rewarded with plants.

Fatemah Alzelzela is one of seven innovators who have been recognized as United Nations Environment Programme’s Young Champions of the Earth for 2020.

,

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

(Update: Officially confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 11 series likely to ship without in-box charger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People have supported 'vocal for local', will urge manufacturers, industry leaders to make world class products:PM Modi at Mann Ki Baat.

People have supported vocal for local, will urge manufacturers, industry leaders to make world class productsPM Modi at Mann Ki Baat....

L&T plans to hire 1,100 engineers across business verticals in 2021

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen Toubro LT is looking to recruit close to 1,100 graduate and post graduate engineer trainees in 2021 and deploy them across various business verticals, a top company official has said. The co...

Nothing alarming in medical reports of Rajinikanth, says hospital

Hyderabad, Dec 27 PTI There is nothing alarming in the medical reports of superstar Rajinikanth, being treated for blood pressure fluctuation and a team of doctors will evaluate him later in the day and take a decision on his discharge, Apo...

Divergences in rural, urban inflation do not persist for long: RBI paper

Rural-urban inflation divergence does not persist in the long run and converges over time, and both exhibit a long-term equilibrium relationship, said an RBI article. This convergence of rural-urban inflation supports the relevance of one i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020