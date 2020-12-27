Odd News Roundup: Archaeologists uncover ancient street food shop in Pompeii

Odd News Roundup: Archaeologists uncover ancient street food shop in PompeiiDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 18:28 IST
German pilot makes point with syringe in the sky
German pilot Samy Kramer has traced a giant syringe in the sky, flying 200 kilometers to remind people about the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Europe. The 20-year-old pilot mapped out the route he would need to take on a GPS device before taking to the skies near Lake Constance in southern Germany. The syringe-shaped route showed up on internet site flightradar24.
