Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Archaeologists uncover ancient street food shop in Pompeii

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 18:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: Archaeologists uncover ancient street food shop in Pompeii
Representative Image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

German pilot makes point with syringe in the sky

German pilot Samy Kramer has traced a giant syringe in the sky, flying 200 kilometers to remind people about the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Europe. The 20-year-old pilot mapped out the route he would need to take on a GPS device before taking to the skies near Lake Constance in southern Germany. The syringe-shaped route showed up on internet site flightradar24.

Also Read: Germany reports 28,438 new COVID-19 cases

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

(Update: Officially confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 11 series likely to ship without in-box charger

Do you want to join Peaky Blinders Season 6’s cast? Read minutely to know in detail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Celtics legend KC Jones dead and Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88K.C. Jones, one of the most dominant forces in basketball history who won eight NBA champions as a player and four as a coach, died on Friday. He ...

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Central African Republic votes under threat of violenceCentral African Republic on Sunday voted in presidential and legislative elections being held under a cloud of violence as the govern...

Health News Roundup: Beijing tightens COVID-19 curbs as cases; NY health networks face criminal investigation and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Beijing tightens COVID-19 curbs as cases detected across capitalBeijing has tightened COVID-19 curbs over concerns that Chinas mass travel during the holiday period could cause cases to s...

Odd News Roundup: Archaeologists uncover ancient street food shop in Pompeii

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.German pilot makes point with syringe in the skyGerman pilot Samy Kramer has traced a giant syringe in the sky, flying 200 kilometers to remind people about the start of the COVID-19 vaccina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020