Biting cold conditions persist in Haryana and Punjab, Gurdaspur reels at 2 deg Celsius

Biting cold conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with Gurdaspur reeling at a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius. Gurdaspur was the coldest place in Punjab, while Narnaul at a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius was Haryana's coldest place, Meteorological Department officials said.

Among other places in Haryana, Karnal, Rohtak, Ambala and Hisar also experienced a cold night recording respective minimums of 3.8 degrees Celsius, 5.4 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees Celsius and 5.8 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also braved the cold weather registering a low of 4.1 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Pathankot, Halwara and Faridkot recorded a low of 3.7 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees Celsius and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala were also under the grip of biting cold recording a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees Celsius and 3.9 degrees Celsius. According to the Met officials, fog reduced visibility in the morning at Ambala, Karnal, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Faridkot and Gurdaspur.