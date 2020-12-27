Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biting cold conditions persist in Haryana and Punjab, Gurdaspur reels at 2 deg Celsius

Gurdaspur was the coldest place in Punjab, while Narnaul at a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius was Haryanas coldest place, Meteorological Department officials said.Among other places in Haryana, Karnal, Rohtak, Ambala and Hisar also experienced a cold night recording respective minimums of 3.8 degrees Celsius, 5.4 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees Celsius and 5.8 degrees Celsius.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-12-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 18:28 IST
Biting cold conditions persist in Haryana and Punjab, Gurdaspur reels at 2 deg Celsius
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Biting cold conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with Gurdaspur reeling at a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius. Gurdaspur was the coldest place in Punjab, while Narnaul at a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius was Haryana's coldest place, Meteorological Department officials said.

Among other places in Haryana, Karnal, Rohtak, Ambala and Hisar also experienced a cold night recording respective minimums of 3.8 degrees Celsius, 5.4 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees Celsius and 5.8 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also braved the cold weather registering a low of 4.1 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Pathankot, Halwara and Faridkot recorded a low of 3.7 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees Celsius and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala were also under the grip of biting cold recording a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees Celsius and 3.9 degrees Celsius. According to the Met officials, fog reduced visibility in the morning at Ambala, Karnal, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Faridkot and Gurdaspur.

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bid to mislead farmers will not succeed: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said attempts to mislead farmers on recent agriculture laws will not succeed. Addressing a state-level function to mark the third anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Prad...

Maha sees 3,314 new COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 19,19,550 on Sunday with the addition of 3,314 fresh infections, the state health department said. With 66 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll in the state mounted to...

Rahane has done a great job to pick up pieces from Adelaide debacle: Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting feels Ajinkya Rahane has done a great job for India to pick up the pieces from the Adelaide debacle with a captains knock on the second day of the Boxing Day Test here on Sunday. Rahane, who was praise...

People News Roundup: Celtics legend KC Jones dead and Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88K.C. Jones, one of the most dominant forces in basketball history who won eight NBA champions as a player and four as a coach, died on Friday. He ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020