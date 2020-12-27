Biting cold conditions persist in Haryana and Punjab, Gurdaspur reels at 2 deg Celsius
Gurdaspur was the coldest place in Punjab, while Narnaul at a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius was Haryanas coldest place, Meteorological Department officials said.Among other places in Haryana, Karnal, Rohtak, Ambala and Hisar also experienced a cold night recording respective minimums of 3.8 degrees Celsius, 5.4 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees Celsius and 5.8 degrees Celsius.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-12-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 18:28 IST
Biting cold conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with Gurdaspur reeling at a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius. Gurdaspur was the coldest place in Punjab, while Narnaul at a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius was Haryana's coldest place, Meteorological Department officials said.
Among other places in Haryana, Karnal, Rohtak, Ambala and Hisar also experienced a cold night recording respective minimums of 3.8 degrees Celsius, 5.4 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees Celsius and 5.8 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also braved the cold weather registering a low of 4.1 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Pathankot, Halwara and Faridkot recorded a low of 3.7 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees Celsius and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala were also under the grip of biting cold recording a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees Celsius and 3.9 degrees Celsius. According to the Met officials, fog reduced visibility in the morning at Ambala, Karnal, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Faridkot and Gurdaspur.
ALSO READ
Farmers picket toll plazas in Haryana
Farmers close toll plaza in Haryana's Ambala, Karnal
Light rain in Punjab, Haryana
Hopeful of next round of talks between Centre and farmers in next 24-40 hours: Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala.
Haryana govt stable as of now; We have a strong position on MSP issue: Dushyant Chautala.