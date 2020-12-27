Shimla receives season's first snowfall

Left Menu
(Eds: Adding fresh inputs) Shimla, Dec 27 (PTI) Shimla received the first snowfall of the season on Sunday, bringing cheer to tourists who come here in large numbers to celebrate Christmas and New Year

Light snowfall started around 9.15 pm at Mall Road, Jakhu, Chhota Shimla and other areas of the city. The Meteorological Department has predicted rain and snowfall in isolated places of Himachal Pradesh on Monday

Several places in the state, including Keylong, Kalpa and Manali, shivered at sub-zero temperatures. Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 11.6 degrees Celsius, Met centre Shimla director Manmohan Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Manali in Kullu district recorded a low of minus 3.4 and minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, he added. Minimum temperatures in Mandi, Bhuntar, Sundernagar and Solan settled at minus 2, minus 1.6, minus 1.2 and minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Dalhousie and Kufri recorded a low of 2.9 and 3.6 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature in Shimla was recorded at 4.7 degrees Celsius, he added. Kangra recorded the highest temperature in the state at 19.4 degrees Celsius. The Met Centre has predicted rain and snowfall in isolated places of the state on Monday.

