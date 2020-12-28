Left Menu
Some German districts will not use vaccine on cold chain issues

"There were doubts as to whether the cold chain was maintained at all times", the Lichtenfels District Administrator Christian Meissner told Reuters TV. "Biontech commented and said that the vaccine was probably okay, but probably okay is not enough", he said, adding that the shots would not be used to prevent damage to the public's trust in the vaccination campaign.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:10 IST
Some German districts will not use the COVID-19 vaccine received over the weekend on the suspicion that the cold chain could have been interrupted during its delivery, a district administrators told Reuters TV. "There were doubts as to whether the cold chain was maintained at all times", the Lichtenfels District Administrator Christian Meissner told Reuters TV.

"Biontech commented and said that the vaccine was probably okay, but probably okay is not enough", he said, adding that the shots would not be used to prevent damage to the public's trust in the vaccination campaign. A Lichtenfels district spokesman said on Sunday that 1,000 shots earmarked for use in Lichtenfels as well as Coburg, Kronach, Kulmbach, Hof, Bayreuth and Wunsiedel in northern Bavaria had been affected by the temperature issue.

