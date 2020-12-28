Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's air quality improves marginally

The central governments Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said the citys ventilation index -- a product of mixing depth and average wind speed was 5,000 m2s on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:41 IST
Delhi's air quality improves marginally
File Image Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Delhi's air quality improved slightly on Monday due to favourable wind speed, weather department officials said. The city's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 253 on Monday. It was 396 on Sunday, 337 on Saturday, 357 on Friday, 423 on Thursday, 433 on Wednesday and 418 on Tuesday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said favourable wind speed, up to 15 kmph, aided in the dispersion of pollutants. On Sunday night, Delhi's air quality had entered the ''severe'' category briefly as light rainfall in neighbouring areas increased moisture content in the air. ''Water droplets suspended in the air and made pollutants heavier which do not get dispersed easily even with a moderate wind speed," an IMD official said. The central government's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said the city's ventilation index -- a product of mixing depth and average wind speed – was 5,000 m2/s on Monday. Mixing depth is the vertical height in which pollutants are suspended in the air. It reduces on cold days with calm wind speed.

A ventilation index lower than 6,000 sqm/second, with the average wind speed less than 10 kmph, is unfavourable for dispersal of pollutants..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's COVID-19 cases increase to 122,534, deaths reach 2,618

The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 122,534 as of Monday with 648 new infections, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports. The death toll reached 2,618 as 17 more deaths were reported on Monday, th...

WRAPUP 1-EU's marathon COVID vaccination drive off to uneven start

The EU campaign to vaccinate Europeans against COVID-19 has got off to an uneven start in what will be a marathon effort to administer shots to enough of the blocs 450 million people to defeat the viral pandemic.The vaccination drive kicked...

Russia labels veteran rights activist, four others, media 'foreign agents'

Russias Ministry of Justice added five people, including veteran rights activist Lev Ponomaryov, to its list of media foreign agents on Monday, the first time individuals have been targeted under legislation used against media outlets. Russ...

Railways should gear up to ensure all last-mile connectivity in DFC: Goyal

Railways should gear up to ensure all last-mile connectivity as it speeds up the problem progress of DFCs in the country.This was said by Shri Piyush Goyal Minister for Railways and Commerce Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food Public Dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020