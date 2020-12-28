Cold wave conditions prevail in Odisha, Phulbani coldest

Left Menu
Cold wave conditions persisted in parts of Odisha, where at least seven places recorded minimum temperature of less than 10 degrees celsius and Kandhamal district recorded minimum temperature of less than 7 degrees for the past one week, the weatherman said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:47 IST
Cold wave conditions persisted in parts of Odisha, where at least seven places recorded minimum temperature of less than 10 degrees celsius and Kandhamal district recorded minimum temperature of less than 7 degrees for the past one week, the weatherman said. Pulbani, the headquarter town of Kandhamal district, remained the coldest place in the state with the mercury level at 5.5 degrees celsius, a shade more than 5.3 degrees celsius recorded on Sunday, the met office said.

Darngbadi in the same district was the second coldest place in the state with the minimum temperature recorded to be 6.5 degree celsius. On Sunday the minum temperature there was recorded to be 7 degrees celsius. Other places where the minimum temperature was less than 10 degrees celsius are Bhawanipatna (9.2 degrees), Baripada and Jharsuguda (9.4), Angul and Koraput (9.6 degrees C).

The IMD in its latest bulletin said No large change in minimum temperature (night temperature) over the districts of Odisha during next two days. It will fall by 2-3 degrees celsius and will be below normal by 3-5 degrees celsius thereafter (31st December, 2020) over the districts of Odisha. Stating that dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha with shallow fog occurring at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Malkangiri and Nayagarh, the IMD said the minimum temperatures observed no large change over the districts.

The minimum temperature was appreciably below normal at one or two places in the districts of north interior parts of Odisha while it was below normal at many places over the districts of north coastal and south interior Odisha. The highest maximum temperature of 31 degrees celsius was recorded at Malkangiri.

The cold wave is likely to prevail during and after the New Year, the bulletin said..

