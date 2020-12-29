Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Archaeologists uncover ancient street food shop in Pompeii

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2020 02:39 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 02:27 IST
Science News Roundup: Archaeologists uncover ancient street food shop in Pompeii
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Archaeologists uncover ancient street food shop in Pompeii

Archaeologists in Pompeii, the city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD, have made the extraordinary find of a frescoed hot food and drinks shop that served up the ancient equivalent of street food to Roman passersby. Known as a termopolium, Latin for hot drinks counter, the shop was discovered in the archaeological park's Regio V site, which is not yet open the public, and unveiled on Saturday.

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The 2.3 trillion COVID-19 aid and spending package signed by U.S. President Donald Trump buoyed the stock and oil markets on Monday, while more countries detected their first cases of a new variant of the coronavirus.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS ...

Biden: Trump aides setting 'roadblocks' for his transition team

Adds quotes and background By Simon Lewis and Matt SpetalnickWILMINGTON, Del.WASHINGTON, Dec 28 Reuters - P resident-elect Joe Biden said on Monday many of Americas security agencies had been hollowed out under President Donald Trump and th...

Biden warns of Trump officials' 'roadblocks' to transition

President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration and roadblocks in communication between agency officials and his transition team that could undermine Americans secur...

Ghislaine Maxwell is denied bail by U.S. judge

A U.S. judge on Monday denied bail to Ghislaine Maxwell, citing the risk the British socialite might flee from charges she assisted in the late financier Jeffrey Epsteins sex trafficking of girls. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020