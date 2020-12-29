Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Aurangabad to be covered by network of CCTV cameras

Aurangabad city in Marathwada region of Maharashtra will soon be covered by a network of 700 CCTV cameras which will not only help in better policing but will also improve the reach and quality of services being provided by the civic body, an official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 29-12-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 11:02 IST
Maha: Aurangabad to be covered by network of CCTV cameras
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Aurangabad city in Marathwada region of Maharashtra will soon be covered by a network of 700 CCTV cameras which will not only help in better policing but will also improve the reach and quality of services being provided by the civic body, an official said on Tuesday. The CCTV installation project has been undertaken by the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation (ASCDCL).

''We have decided to install 700 CCTV cameras across Aurangabad city and neighbouring industrial hub of Waluj under the jurisdiction of the police commissionerate,'' ASCDCL Deputy CEO Pushkal Shivam told PTI. He said this network of cameras will help in better policing and will also come handy for the municipal corporation to provide better services to citizens.

Speaking on the status of the project, Shivam said, ''The basic infrastructure for installing these cameras such as poles, fencing wire, laying of cables is completed. As many as 100 cameras are expected to become operational by month-end''. The command control centre has already started receiving inputs from CCTV cameras under installation.

Another official said the deadline to complete the Rs 161 crore project has been extended to March 31, 2021 from December 31. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suresh Wankhede said a separate office will be set up for monitoring feed generated by CCTV cameras.

''We will deploy some personnel for this project, but details will be worked out later,'' he said. Aurangabad, which is the biggest city in the Marathwada region, is known as a major production centre of cotton textile and artistic silk fabrics.

Besides housing several prominent educational institutions, the city is also a popular tourism hub, with tourist destinations like the Ajanta and Ellora caves lying on its outskirts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 10,000-acre Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), the country's first greenfield industrial smart city and part of the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor, near here, in September last year.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boruto Chapter 54: Momoshiki overtakes Boruto's body? Kawaki arrives at Isshiki's location

The manga lovers, specially who are diehard fans of Boruto Naruto Next Generations are quite disappointed with excessive delay of Chapter 54. They still need to wait for over three weeks to be amused with the plot of Boruto Chapter 54.One T...

Elisabeth Rohm to star and direct ‘Nurturing Healing Love’ TV movie

Law Order alumna Elisabeth Rohm is attached to star, direct and executive produce a television movie based on author Scarlett Lewis memoir Nurturing Healing Love A Mothers Journey Of Hope and Forgiveness. The memoir is inspired by the loss...

Kozhikode Crash: Air India Express completes disbursement of compensation to passengers, kin of deceased

Air India Express has completed the disbursement of interim compensation to all the passengers and family members of passengers who died in the Kozhikode plane crash, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Total compensation to th...

Six UK returnees test positive for contagious variant of COVID-19

Six persons who returned to India from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the new mutated strain of coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. It said the UK variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in three samples ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020