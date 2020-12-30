Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quake aftershocks keep people out of homes in Croatia

Aftershocks jolted central Croatia on Wednesday, a day after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake killed at least seven people, injured dozens and left several towns and villages in ruins. Officials said a 12-year-old girl died in Petrinja, a town of some 25,000 people.

PTI | Petrinja | Updated: 30-12-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 17:05 IST
Quake aftershocks keep people out of homes in Croatia

Aftershocks jolted central Croatia on Wednesday, a day after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake killed at least seven people, injured dozens and left several towns and villages in ruins. The strongest, 4.7-magnitude tremor was recorded near the heavily damaged town of Petrinja, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the capital, Zagreb. Many people had spent the night in tents, their cars or military barracks.

Neven Pavkovic, a resident, said the aftershocks kept him awake: ''It was a rough night, I slept maybe half an hour.” In the hard-hit village of Majske Poljane, where five people died, a little boy could be seen sleeping in a van on the chilly morning. Sobbing villagers said they received blankets, food and other aid but dont know what they will do next. Rain that fell overnight turned the dust from the rubble into mud, adding to the hardship. “We cant say Good morning, It is not good,” Petrinja mayor Darinko Dumbovic told Croatian radio. “We had the third and fourth tremors this morning, short ones but strong. What hasnt fallen off before is falling now from the ruins of Petrinja.” “Fear has crept into people,'' he said. Pope Francis prayed for the victims. At the end of his weekly audience, he said: ”I particularly pray for those who died and for their families.” Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said the government will declare Saturday a day of national mourning. As the government abolished a travel ban between counties that was imposed during the holidays because of the coronavirus pandemic, Plenkovic appealed for respect for other measures.

“We are still fighting COVID-19, it wouldnt be good to relax now,” Plenkovic said at a government session. Rescuers spent the night searching through the rubble of heavily damaged buildings for possible survivors. Officials said a 12-year-old girl died in Petrinja, a town of some 25,000 people. At least 26 people were hospitalised with injuries.

Tuesday's quake, the strongest in Croatia since the introduction of the modern seismic measurement system, was felt throughout the region, including neighboring Bosnia, Serbia and Slovenia. The central Croatian region was also struck by a 5.2 earthquake on Monday. |(AP) IND

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chennai, Dec 30 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 PM. . MDS4 KL-CHURCH-MEMORANDUM Church dispute Jacobite faction submits mass memorandum to Kerala govt Thiruvananthapuram The Jacobite faction of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has submitted...

Cong leader, nephew shot dead in UP's Chitrakoot

A local Congress leader and his nephew were shot dead allegedly by their neighbour in Prasiddhpur village here, police said on Wednesday. Pahadi police station SHO Shravan Kumar Singh has been suspended on charges of laxity following the do...

Kalpataru Power shares gain over 3 pc on bagging orders worth Rs 900 crore

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd KPTL on Wednesday gained over 3 per cent after the company secured new orders worth Rs 900 crore in the domestic and overseas markets. The stock jumped 3.36 per cent to close at Rs 318.30 on the BS...

Thailand reports 250 new coronavirus cases

Thailand has reported 250 new cases of the coronavirus, including 241 local transmissions, as the country grapples with an intensifying outbreak of the virus. After months of seeming to have the COVID-19 situation under control, Thailand ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020