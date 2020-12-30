Engineer kills father over property dispute

Bengaluru, Dec 30 (PTI): A 27-year-old engineer under drug rehabilitation treatment fatally stabbed his father, a former RBI officer after an argument, reportedly over a property dispute, police said here on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday night, following which the man was arrested, they said.

The engineer and his father, residents of Mumbai, had arrived here on December 27 to inspect their under construction house. Last night, an argument broke out between them, reportedly over a property dispute, following which the man poured hot water on his father and then stabbed him to death.

Police said he is a drug addict and was undergoing rehablitation treatment..