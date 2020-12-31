Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore economy seeing signs of stabilisation, PM says

Singapore's economy, which is set for its worst contraction this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is seeing signs of stabilisation, its prime minister said on Thursday.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 31-12-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 15:55 IST
Singapore economy seeing signs of stabilisation, PM says
Representative Image Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Singapore's economy, which is set for its worst contraction this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is seeing signs of stabilisation, its prime minister said on Thursday. "After our most severe downturn since independence, we look forward to a rebound in 2021, although the recovery will be uneven, and activity is likely to remain below pre-COVID-19 levels for some time," Lee Hsien Loong said in a New Year message.

Singapore's economy is likely to contract between 6% and 6.5% this year, marking its worst recession, and grow 4% to 6% in 2021, according to official forecasts. "Economically, we are not yet out of the woods either, but we are beginning to see signs of stabilisation," Lee said.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moldova president appoints acting prime minister

Moldovas new president, Maia Sandu, on Thursday appointed foreign minister Aureliu Ciocoi as the acting prime minister, presidential decree showed.The government of his predecessor Ion Chicu resigned last week, paving the way for the format...

AP coronavirus aggregate reaches 8.82 lakh, adds 338 fresh cases

Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 tally rose to 8.82 lakh as 338 cases were added afresh in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday. The latest bulletin said 328 patients had recovered and four more succumbed in a day.The number of active cases in the state...

Govt selects Milliman Advisors to ascertain LIC's embedded value ahead of IPO

The government has selected actuarial firm Milliman Advisors for ascertaining embedded value of LIC, ahead of its initial public offer IPO. The government plans to sell minority stake in insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation LIC and...

Bhumi Pednekar to head to Dehradun for 'Badhaai Do' shoot on first day of 2021

While most Indians will be enjoying a days break on January 1, 2021, actor Bhumi Pednekar will kickstart the new year by working on her new flick Badhaai Do. The 31-year-old actor will be heading to Dehradun to begin the shooting of Badhaai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020