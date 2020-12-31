Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSIR-NIO to celebrate 56th Foundation Day on 1 Jan 2021

Prof. Edward Allen Boyle is a marine geochemist involved in the study of the oceanic dispersal of anthropogenic emissions and the evolution of the Earth’s climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 16:25 IST
CSIR-NIO to celebrate 56th Foundation Day on 1 Jan 2021
Prof. Boyle’s talk will emphasise on how we humans have increased the flux of lead (Pb) into the environment by a factor of ~20 fold. Image Credit: Wikimedia

CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Dona Paula will be celebrating its 56th Foundation Day, on this occasion, the institute will organise a public lecture on "The Evolving global ocean leads emission experiment" by Prof. Edward Allen Boyle, The Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences (EAPS), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, on Friday, 1st January 2021 at 1645hrs (on virtual mode).

Prof. Edward Allen Boyle is a marine geochemist involved in the study of the oceanic dispersal of anthropogenic emissions and the evolution of the Earth's climate. He is interested in the areas of paleoceanography, palaeoclimatology, and the chemistry of environmental waters. His research includes climatological studies of past ocean circulation patterns based on the fossil chemistry of oceanic sediments, control of late Pleistocene carbon dioxide pressure by ocean circulation and chemistry, and trace element variability in polar ice cores. He is also investigating the trace element chemistry of rivers and estuaries, and the chemical composition of seawater. In particular, he studies the variability of oceanic trace metals related to atmospheric transport of anthropogenic emissions and natural mineral dust into the ocean and mineral dust, and the transport and fate of pollutant lead and biologically essential iron in the ocean.

Prof. Boyle is a recipient of several prestigious awards such as the Urey Medal, European Association of Geosciences (2014), Member, National Academy of Sciences (2008), Honorary Fellow, European Union of Geosciences (2003), Patterson Medal, Geochemical Society (2000), Fellow, American Association for the Advancement of Science (1999), Geochemistry Fellow, Geochemical Society and European Association for Geochemistry (1998), and many more.

Prof. Boyle's talk will emphasise on how we humans have increased the flux of lead (Pb) into the environment by a factor of ~20 fold. Although Pb put into the proximity of people has damaged our health in multiple ways, and even though most of the lead in the ocean is from human activities, open ocean Pb is not demonstrably harmful to marine life because of the extremely low concentrations (1-200 pmol/kg). But the spatial and temporal changes in Pb emissions constitute a global-scale experiment on ocean chemistry: we dump the lead into the surface ocean and then can follow it throughout the ocean during the past two centuries. This talk will illustrate what we have learned about Pb in the ocean during the past 40 years.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moldova president appoints acting prime minister

Moldovas new president, Maia Sandu, on Thursday appointed foreign minister Aureliu Ciocoi as the acting prime minister, presidential decree showed.The government of his predecessor Ion Chicu resigned last week, paving the way for the format...

AP coronavirus aggregate reaches 8.82 lakh, adds 338 fresh cases

Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 tally rose to 8.82 lakh as 338 cases were added afresh in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday. The latest bulletin said 328 patients had recovered and four more succumbed in a day.The number of active cases in the state...

Govt selects Milliman Advisors to ascertain LIC's embedded value ahead of IPO

The government has selected actuarial firm Milliman Advisors for ascertaining embedded value of LIC, ahead of its initial public offer IPO. The government plans to sell minority stake in insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation LIC and...

Bhumi Pednekar to head to Dehradun for 'Badhaai Do' shoot on first day of 2021

While most Indians will be enjoying a days break on January 1, 2021, actor Bhumi Pednekar will kickstart the new year by working on her new flick Badhaai Do. The 31-year-old actor will be heading to Dehradun to begin the shooting of Badhaai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020