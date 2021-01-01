Cold wave continues in Haryana, Punjab; Hisar coldest at minus 1.2 deg C

Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-01-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 10:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

There was no let-up in the cold wave sweeping through Haryana and Punjab on Friday, with Hisar reeling at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius. A thick blanket of fog enveloped the two states in the morning, reducing visibility levels, Meteorological department officials here said.

The minimum temperatures continued to hover well below the normal limits, they said. Hisar in Haryana had on Thursday too recorded the same minimum temperature, eight notches below normal limits, making it the coldest place in the two states.

Among other places in Haryana, severe chill gripped Narnaul, which recorded a low of 0.2 degree Celsius, down four notches against normal limits. Sirsa, Ambala, Karnal, Rohtak and Bhiwani experienced a cold night as well at 2 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees Celsius and 3.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions also persisted in many places in Punjab.

Faridkot reeled under a severe chill, recording a low of 0.2 degree Celsius. Bathinda and Amritsar were also under the grip of intense cold, recording their respective minimum temperatures at 1.2 degrees Celsius and 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot, Halwara, Adampur, Ludhiana, Patiala and Gurdaspur also recorded below normal minimums at 3.1 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees Celsius, 3.1 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees Celsius and 3.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

