Delhi's peak power demand crosses 5000 MW mark, highest this season

Delhis peak demand at 5021 MW on January 1 is the highest this winter, said a BSES spokesperson.Delhis peak power demand has increased by 7 percent in 2-days since December 30. It is expected to increase further in the coming days if the winter chill continues, he said.Delhis peak power demand this winter can go upto 5480 MW, surpassing last years winter demand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 14:10 IST
Pushed by the plummeting temperatures, Delhi's peak power demand soared to the highest this winter at 5021 MW on Friday, discom officials said. This is the first time this winter that Delhi's peak power demand has crossed the 5000 MW mark. Delhi's peak demand at 5021 MW on January 1 is the highest this winter, said a BSES spokesperson.

''Delhi's peak power demand has increased by 7 percent in 2-days since December 30. It has increased by 43 percent since December 1 and by 60 percent since November 1,'' he said. Last year, the peak power demand on January 1, 2020 was 5226 MW.

The highest peak power demand in December 2020 was 4671 MW on December 30, 2020. In just two days, it increased by over 7 percenr to 5021 MW, he said. On December 16, 2020, Delhi's peak power demand crossed 4000 MW for the first time this winter. Delhi's peak power demand in December 2020 had surpassed the peak power demand of December 2019 on 10 corresponding days. ''It is expected to increase further in the coming days if the winter chill continues,'' he said.

Delhi's peak power demand this winter can go upto 5480 MW, surpassing last year's winter demand. Last year, it had peaked at 5343 MW. The peak winter power demand in BSES discoms- BRPL and BYPL - had reached 2020 MW and 1165 MW respectively ast winter. This year, it is expected to reach 2200 MW and 1270 MW for BRPL and BYPL respectively, he added. Tata Power-DDL has recorded this season's highest peak demand of 1568 MW on Friday, said a spokesperson.

The company expects that the peak demand may touch 1,700 MW this winter season, he added..

