Education of future generation neglected during pandemic, needs focus: Kotak

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2021 15:17 IST
The education of future generation has been neglected during the pandemic and there ought to be more focus on it in the new year, Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak said on Friday. Kotak, who also heads industry lobby CII, said 2020 has established the importance of having a work-life balance and there is a need to make more ''structural'' changes on this front.

In a message to bank staffers, Kotak said education was among the neglected areas of 2020. "We owe it to others to increase our focus in areas that were neglected in 2020. One of them is education – the education of our future generation. Many have lost precious time in the year gone by and we must make up for it.

"We must also be clear that we are all borrowing from the future generations. This encompasses both spends, with governments having spent huge amounts of money, as also the climate. We owe it to the future generations that we do not overspend on their account just for protecting our lives alone," he said. There needs to be a change in mindset so that people consider themselves as trustees of planet Earth and trustees for future generations, he said.

The year 2020 established the importance of science and healthcare in people's lives and underlined the importance of family and being together with loved ones, he said. "The importance of having work-life balance, but in a different sort of perspective than ever before. I wish some of these changes are more structural and remain with us over a long period of time," he added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

