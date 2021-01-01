Left Menu
Reports: 8 dead in New Year's Eve carbon monoxide poisoning

Bosnian and Croatian media said eight people, including teenagers and students, died from the poisonous gas leak apparently caused by a power generator used for heating as they celebrated New Years Eve in a holiday cottage.Medic, the police spokeswoman, could not immediately confirm the death toll.

Several people have been found dead in a cottage in southwestern Bosnia, police said on Friday. Local media reported that eight young people died from carbon monoxide poisoning during a New Year's Eve celebration. Local police spokeswoman Martina Medic told The Associated Press that police responded to a call around 10 am and went to a house in the village of Tribistovo where several people were found dead. The village is 150 km southwest of Sarajevo, the capital.

The Posusje municipality, where the village is located, in a Facebook post mourned "eight young lives lost," and urged the owners of cafes and restaurants to close down to honour the victims. Bosnian and Croatian media said eight people, including teenagers and students, died from the poisonous gas leak apparently caused by a power generator used for heating as they celebrated New Year's Eve in a holiday cottage.

Medic, the police spokeswoman, could not immediately confirm the death toll. Carbon monoxide is an odourless, colourless and tasteless gas that can cause sudden illness and death.

