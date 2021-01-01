Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kangana committed `grave violation of plan' while merging her flats: court

Actor Kangana Ranaut violated the sanctioned plan while merging her three flats, a civil court here has remarked while rejecting her plea seeking to restrain the Mumbai civic body from demolishing the unauthorized construction.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 20:36 IST
Kangana committed `grave violation of plan' while merging her flats: court
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kangana Ranaut violated the sanctioned plan while merging her three flats, a civil court here has remarked while rejecting her plea seeking to restrain the Mumbai civic body from demolishing the unauthorized construction. A court in suburban Dindoshi dismissed an application filed by Ranaut last week. The detailed order became available on Thursday.

Judge L S Chavan noted in the order that Ranaut, who owns threeflats on the fifth floor of a 16-storey building in Khar area of the city, merged them into one. In doing so, she covered thesunkarea, duct area, common passage and converted freeFloor Space Index (FSI) intohabitable area, the judge observed.

''Thesearegrave violation ofthesanctioned planfor whichthepermissionofthe competentauthority is required,'' the court said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had in March 2018 issued a notice to the actor for ''unauthorized constructions'' at her Khar flats.

Another notice asked her to restorethe structure to its original position as per the original plan, warning that otherwise the unauthorized portion will be demolished. Ranaut challenged the demolition notice and also requested the court to restrain the civic body fromcarrying out demolition. The court had then ordered status-quo.

In the latest order on December 23 judge Chavan rejected the actor's application, sayingthe ''interference ofthis court is not required''. However, the court has given her six weeks to approach the Bombay High Court against the order.

On September 9, the BMC had demolished parts of Ranaut's bungalow in the Pali Hill area for alleged ''unauthorized'' construction. She moved the HC against it. The high court later termed the BMC's action as illegal and malicious.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK court orders debiting Rs 450 cr from accounts of Pak High Comm over non-payment of penalty by NAB

A British high court has ordered debiting Rs 450 crore from the accounts of the Pakistan High Commission in London over non-payment of a penalty by the National Accountability Bureau NAB to the foreign asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC, ac...

Three killed in accident on national highway in MP's Shahdol

Three persons, including a man being rushed to a hospital, were killed when an ambulance was hit by an unidentified vehicle on a national highway in Madhya Pradeshs Shahdol district, police said on Friday. The accident took place at Lalpur ...

South Africa: Biggest hospital of country records 'near-empty trauma units'

A morning with a near-empty trauma unit in the biggest hospital of South Africa, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital records no trauma patients, according to a report by Pindula News.Reportedly posted on its official page on Facebook, the S...

IIMA revokes decision to raze iconic buildings by Louis Kahn

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad IIMA has decided to withdraw its proposal to demolish 14 of its dormitories designed by American architect Louis Kahn in 1960s, following widespread opposition, an official said on Friday. One o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021