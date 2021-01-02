Left Menu
Bengal ready for COVID vaccination dry run on Saturday

In each centre, 25 health workers will participate in the dry run.All arrangements have been completed for the Covid vaccination mock drill on Saturday, the official said on Friday. Before Saturdays nationwide exercise, the earlier dry run drill had been conducted in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat on December 28 and 29.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-01-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 00:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal is all set to go for the COVID vaccination mock drill on Saturday as a part of the Centre's decision to test across the country the preparedness of the authorities before launching the actual vaccination programme, a health department official said. The dry run will be held at Urban Primary Health Centres at Duttabad and Madhyagram and at Amdanga Rural Hospital in North 24 Parganas district. In each centre, 25 health workers will participate in the dry run.

''All arrangements have been completed for the Covid vaccination mock drill on Saturday,'' the official said on Friday. Before Saturday's nationwide exercise, the earlier dry run drill had been conducted in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat on December 28 and 29.

