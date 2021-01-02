Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Indore

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter Scale struck near Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to the NCS, the quake took place at 1:24 pm, 157 kilometers south-west of Indore at a depth of 5 kilometers.

No injuries have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)