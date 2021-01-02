Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study finds that brain imaging predicts PTSD after injury

Researchers using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) have found potential brain biomarkers of PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder) in people with traumatic brain injury (TBI).

ANI | Philadelphia | Updated: 02-01-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 22:21 IST
Study finds that brain imaging predicts PTSD after injury
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Researchers using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) have found potential brain biomarkers of PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder) in people with traumatic brain injury (TBI). The study appears in Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging, published by Elsevier.

"The relationship between TBI and PTSD has garnered increased attention in recent years as studies have shown a considerable overlap in risk factors and symptoms," said lead author Murray Stein, MD, MPH, FRCPC, a Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Family Medicine & Public Health at the University of California San Diego, San Diego, La Jolla, CA, USA. "In this study, we were able to use data from TRACK-TBI, a large longitudinal study of patients who present in the Emergency Department with TBIs serious enough to warrant CT (computed tomography) scans."

The researchers followed over 400 such TBI patients, assessing them for PTSD at 3 and 6 months after their brain injury. At 3 months, 77 participants, or 18 per cent, had likely PTSD; at 6 months, 70 participants or 16 per cent did. All subjects underwent brain imaging after injury. "MRI studies conducted within two weeks of injury were used to measure volumes of key structures in the brain thought to be involved in PTSD," said Dr. Stein. "We found that the volume of several of these structures were predictive of PTSD 3-months post-injury."

Specifically, smaller volume in brain regions called the cingulate cortex, the superior frontal cortex, and the insula predicted PTSD at 3 months. The regions are associated with arousal, attention and emotional regulation. The structural imaging did not predict PTSD at 6 months. The findings are in line with previous studies showing smaller volume in several of these brain regions in people with PTSD and studies suggesting that the reduced cortical volume may be a risk factor for developing PTSD. Together, the findings suggest that a "brain reserve," or higher cortical volumes, may provide some resilience against PTSD.

Although the biomarker of brain volume differences is not yet robust enough to provide clinical guidance, Dr. Stein said, "it does pave the way for future studies to look even more closely at how these brain regions may contribute to (or protect against) mental health problems such as PTSD." Cameron Carter, MD, Editor of Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging, said of the work, "This very important study uses magnetic resonance imaging to take the field a step closer to understanding why some people develop PTSD after trauma and others do not. It also lays the groundwork for future research aimed at using brain imaging to help predict that a person is at increased risk and may benefit from targeted interventions to reduce the clinical impact of a traumatic event." (ANI)

Also Read: People News Roundup: Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine; French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who knew Jeffrey Epstein, is detained and more

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: 29 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Saturday reported 29 fresh coronavirus cases and one death, taking the infection count to 19,865, according to a medical bulletin. The death of an 83-year-old man pushed the toll to 319.There are 320 active cases as of now. A ...

Amarinder takes exception to Punjab Governor summoning state's CS, DGP

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday took strong exception to the state Governor summoning the top officials to explain the law and order situation in the state instead of seeking a report on it directly from him as home minist...

Process of bringing all divisional offices in one building has started: UP CM

Gorakhpur UP, Jan 2 PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the process of bringing all divisional offices in one building has started. The chief minister was in Gorakhpur to lay the foundation stone of a multi-sto...

Bharat Biotech on course to have 26,000 volunteers for Phase-3 clinical trials of Covaxin

Bharat Biotech on Saturday said it is moving towards achieving the target of having 26,000 volunteers across the country for Phase-3 trials of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. The company has already roped in 23,000 volunteers for the trials, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021