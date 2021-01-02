Left Menu
Development News Edition

Research images bullet composition, implications for MRI safety

Radiography and CT scans can be effective in identifying nonferromagnetic projectiles for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), researchers from the American Roentgen Ray Society (ARRS) claim.

ANI | Leesburg (Virginia) | Updated: 02-01-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 23:01 IST
Research images bullet composition, implications for MRI safety
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Radiography and CT scans can be effective in identifying nonferromagnetic projectiles for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), researchers from the American Roentgen Ray Society (ARRS) claim. According to an article in ARRS' American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), because patients with ballistic embedded fragments are frequently denied MRI due to indeterminate bullet composition sans shell casings, radiography and CT can be used to identify nonferromagnetic projectiles that are safe for MRI.

First author Arthur J. Fountain from the department of radiology and imaging sciences at Emory University explained, "Commercially available handgun and shotgun ammunition representing projectiles commonly encountered in a clinical setting was fired into ballistic gelatin as a surrogate for human tissue." After obtaining radiographs and CT images of these gelatin blocks, fountain and colleagues then obtained MR images of unfired bullets suspended in gelatin blocks using T1- and T2-weighted sequences. Magnetic attractive force, rotational torque, and heating effects of unfired bullets were assessed at 1.5 T.

Based upon debris trail and primary projectile deformation, the team separated the fired bullets into two groups: ferromagnetic and nonferromagnetic. Although ferromagnetic bullets showed mild torque forces and marked imaging artefacts at 1.5 T, nonferromagnetic bullets did not exhibit these effects. Importantly, heating above the Food and Drug Administration limit of 2°C was not observed in any of the projectiles tested.

Additionally, the authors of this AJR article presented a triage algorithm for patients with retained ballistic fragments. In particular, Fountain described, a projectile that leaves a metallic debris trail from entry to final position or has been appreciably deformed is of copper, copper-alloy, or lead composition with a partial jacketed configuration or represents lead shotgun shot and does not pose a significant risk for imaging at 1.5 T or less, regardless of when the injury occurred. "Nonferromagnetic ballistic projectiles do not undergo movement or heating during MRI, and the imaging modality can be performed when medically necessary without undue risk and with limited artefact susceptibility on the resulting images, even when the projectile is in or near a vital structure," the authors concluded. (ANI)

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC cheated 'Ma, Mati, Manush' in Bengal: Shekhawat

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said that the Ma, Mati and Manush mother, motherland and people of West Bengal have been cheated during the Trinamool Congress rule in the state. The BJP leader, during a door-to-door camp...

Sourav Ganguly undergoes angioplasty after "mild" heart attack

BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly Saturday suffered a mild heart attack and had to undergo a quick primary angioplasty to clear a blocked coronary artery, a doctor said. The cricket icon is conscious and his condition i...

NFL-Browns shut down training after another staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns closed its team facility on Saturday after another member of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19, a day ahead of their critical regular-season finale. The team had been cleared to return to practice on Frida...

Gehlot writes to PM asking for increase in incentive amount given to ASHA workers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the incentive amount given to ASHA workers. He said that keeping in mind the important role played by ASHAs in accessing health services at the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021