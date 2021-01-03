Fire breaks out in under-construction building in Kolkata

A minor fire broke out in anunder-construction building in central Kolkata on Saturday,fire officials said

The fire, that broke out on the second floor of thebuilding located beside Statesman House on Chowringhee Squarearound 9.45 pm, was doused by two fire tenders by 10.10 pm,they said

''There was nobody inside the building at the time ofthe incident. The cause of the blaze is yet to beascertained,'' an officer of Kolkata Police said.