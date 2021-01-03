Delhi Assembly's environment committee summons MCD commissioners over dust pollution

The Delhi Assembly's environment committee has summoned the commissioners of the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations here over the problem of dust pollution, asking them to appear on Monday. Road dust is a major contributor to Delhi's pollution, yet the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) are not deploying mechanical sweeping, the committee's chairperson and AAP MLA Atishi said in a statement on Sunday.

''MCD is responsible for rising dust levels in Delhi. A TERI report shows that MCD is not using the mechanical sweeping machines as mandated by the National Green Tribunal,'' she charged. The environment committee had received several complaints from different parts of the city on rising levels of dust and ensuing air pollution caused by the manual sweeping of roads carried by the corporations, she added.

The MCD commissioners have also been asked by the committee to file a report on the implementation of NGT orders and TERI recommendations, use of mechanical sweepers, and steps taken to eliminate manual sweeping of roads in Delhi.