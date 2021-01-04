Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ambuja Neotia in a 72-acre development deal with Satyaa Homes

City-based real estate and hospitality major, Ambuja Neotia group had sealed a major development deal for 72 acres at Rajarhat with Satyaa Homes, a North India realty company and total retail sales value is estimated at Rs 3000-4000 crore, a company official said on Monday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 11:37 IST
Ambuja Neotia in a 72-acre development deal with Satyaa Homes
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

City-based real estate and hospitality major, Ambuja Neotia group had sealed a major development deal for 72 acres at Rajarhat with Satyaa Homes, a North India realty company and total retail sales value is estimated at Rs 3000-4000 crore, a company official said on Monday. Anarock Property Consultants Land Services announced the successful closure of a joint development deal.

This is a significant township deal to be struck in the pandemic period and will result in the large plotted/villa development township to be launched in Rajarhat. Ambuja Neotia Group is the development management partner, it said. The land which is near Asia's largest mass housing project Sukhobrihti had been financed by the HDFC Capital Advisors, sources said.

HDFC Capital Advisors is a specialized real estate private equity investment manager. The project entails offering land plots in the gated community and where the development of houses remains optional with the owner. Plots and house building the value could be Rs 3000-4000 crore, sources indicated.

''We are delighted to partner with Satyaa and HDFC to do this plotted development township in Rajarhat. Customers are looking forward to having a small home of their own on a freehold property where they can have a private patch of green. This is more so in the post-pandemic world. The township, which will encompass plotted developments, villas, villaments, and apartments in Rajarhat and will be completed within 5 years,'' Ambuja Neotia group chairman Harshavardhan Neotia said. ''Rajarhat's residential sector offers options across all budget segments but the affordable segment is predominant, accounting for nearly 54 percent of the housing supply here.

Mid-end segment housing accounts for only around 29 percent of the region's residential supply,'' Anarock Property director and city-head Soumendu Chatterjee said.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cochin Shipyard declares an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share

Public sector Cochin Shipyard on Monday declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per shareIn a regulatory filing, Cochin Shipyard said the board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of Rs 10 each...

BJP leader attacked in Bengal's Asansol

BJPs West Bengal state committee member Krishnendu Mukherjee on Monday alleged that TMC goons have opened fire on his car in Asansol in Paschim Barddhaman district but he was saved by a whisker as the assailants failed to open the vehicles ...

Light to moderate rain in several places of Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall triggered by a western disturbance was recorded at some places in Rajasthan since Sunday morning. Sawaimadhopur recorded 43 mm precipitation, followed by Kota 15.7 mm, Bundi 14 mm, Jaipur 7 mm and Chittorgarh 4 mm...

World's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the worlds biggest inoculation drive against coronavirus is set to begin in the country, a day after the drugs regulator approved two vaccines for restricted emergency use. Lauding the scient...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021