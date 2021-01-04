Housing.com ties up with Urban Company, Livspace to provide home renting related services

Realty portal Housing.com on Monday said it has tied with Urban Company, RentoMojo and Livspace to provide home renting related services for landlords and tenants in seven major cities. Housing.com is part of News Corp and REA-backed Elara Technologies that also owns PropTiger.com and Makaan. In January last year, it entered into listing business of beds available with co-living operators.

In a statement, Housing.com said it has launched 'Housing Edge' as full stack rental and allied services platform. ''These services for both, owners and tenants, include packages like online rent payment, online rental agreements, tenant verification, packing & moving, furniture rental, home interiors and home services,'' Housing.com said. These services are available in Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune but plans are underway to offer these services in several other cities, it added. Through this Housing Edge platform, the company has attempted to make the end-to-end process of renting and moving into a home simple and hassle free, said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.

Housing.com has tied up with brands such as Urban Company, RentoMojo, Livspace, HappyLocate and AuthBridge to widen its services. Housing.com has partnered with RentoMojo to offer tenants a wide range of products, including furniture and home appliances, to rent. Its partnership with Urban Company will help customers in their home maintenance needs, including deep cleaning, plumbing and painting among many others. Livspace will help customers get access to professionally designed interiors. Housing.com's tie-up with AuthBridge, which provides identity management and verification products, will help home/PG owners easily verify the identity and do background checks (including criminal records) of their potential tenants and avail of the Tenant Police Registration Services.

Similarly, the partnership with HappyLocate will allow consumers to get quality packers and movers services. ''These strategic partnerships will truly help Housing Edge become a one-stop-shop for tenants and landlords,'' said Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.

Housing.com is a real estate advertising platform that offers verified listings for new homes, resale homes, rentals and co-living spaces.