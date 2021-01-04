Mumbai cops bust inter-state racket of car thieves
Mumbai Police has busted an inter-state gang of car thieves and seized three cars from them, an official said on Monday. Explaining their modus operandi, the official said Khan used to steal a car and hand it over to Shaikh outside a Mumbai check post.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:45 IST
Mumbai Police has busted an inter-state gang of car thieves and seized three cars from them, an official said on Monday. He said the members of the gang used to steal SUVs manufactured by a particular company and sold them outside Maharashtra.
The accused are identified as Nafis Shaukat Ali Khan (23), a resident of Mumbai, Tafsir Shaikh (22), and Rumil Soni (30), a resident of Gujarat, he added. Explaining their modus operandi, the official said Khan used to steal a car and hand it over to Shaikh outside a Mumbai check post. The latter used to drive it to Navsari in Gujarat and deliver it to Soni.
These stolen cars were used for smuggling liquor and drugs, the official added..
- READ MORE ON:
- Shaikh
- Tafsir Shaikh
- Rumil Soni
- Khan
- Soni
- Navsari
- Mumbai Police
- Ali Khan
ALSO READ
Winter session of Uttarakhand Assembly set to begin from Monday
Kareena Kapoor Khan to pen her guide to pregnancy, book to come out in 2021
Ro Khanna will leave lasting impact on American politics, says his relatives
Sara Ali Khan shares experience of being featured in iconic song 'Mirchi Lagi Toh'
AAP to contest all 70 seats in Uttarakhand Assembly polls: Manish Sisodia