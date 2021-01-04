Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai cops bust inter-state racket of car thieves

Mumbai Police has busted an inter-state gang of car thieves and seized three cars from them, an official said on Monday. Explaining their modus operandi, the official said Khan used to steal a car and hand it over to Shaikh outside a Mumbai check post.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:45 IST
Mumbai cops bust inter-state racket of car thieves

Mumbai Police has busted an inter-state gang of car thieves and seized three cars from them, an official said on Monday. He said the members of the gang used to steal SUVs manufactured by a particular company and sold them outside Maharashtra.

The accused are identified as Nafis Shaukat Ali Khan (23), a resident of Mumbai, Tafsir Shaikh (22), and Rumil Soni (30), a resident of Gujarat, he added. Explaining their modus operandi, the official said Khan used to steal a car and hand it over to Shaikh outside a Mumbai check post. The latter used to drive it to Navsari in Gujarat and deliver it to Soni.

These stolen cars were used for smuggling liquor and drugs, the official added..

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's new COVID cases sharply down, hospitalisations up again

The French health ministry reported 4,022 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Monday, a figure three times lower as Sundays 12,489 but higher than last Mondays 2,960 and the number of people hospitalised for the disease was...

NCPCR furnishes information regarding funds received by children's homes in Assam, Manipur

Acting on a complaint by an organisation namely Legal Rights Observatory, the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights NCPCR came up with information about funds being received by childrens homes in Assam and Manipur from an inter...

Centre taking up COVID-19 vaccination in a big way: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the coronavirus pandemic has turned the clock back by many years and the lockdowns have raised insurmountable barriers and imposed many roadblocks. The Centre has init...

Mamata criticises BJP for abolishing Planning Commission

Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for abolishing the Planning Commission conceptualised by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government would come up with a simi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021