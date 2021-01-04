Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISRO and private sector to boost Atmanirbhar Bharat: Dr Jitendra Singh

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the move to open up the Space sector for private participation was a path-breaking step taken by Prime Minister Modi and has been widely welcomed by leading private players across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:33 IST
ISRO and private sector to boost Atmanirbhar Bharat: Dr Jitendra Singh
Dr Jitendra Singh said, the move to open up the Space sector for private participation was a path-breaking step taken by Prime Minister Modi and has been widely welcomed by leading private players across the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@isro)

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh stated here today that ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) in collaboration with the private sector will boost "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

In a brief about some recent achievements of ISRO and India's space programme, Dr Jitendra Singh gave full credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose personal intervention had made it possible to arrive at the historic decision to open up India's Space sector for participation by private players. He said the decision to create Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) will provide a level playing field for private companies as well as Start-Ups. The proposed range of space activities includes Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, Geospatial services, Satellite Constellation, Application products, etc, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the move to open up the Space sector for private participation was a path-breaking step taken by Prime Minister Modi and has been widely welcomed by leading private players across the country. He quoted the Prime Minister's words that through these reforms, the endeavour is not only to ensure that India becomes a competitive Space market but also to ensure that the benefits of the Space programme reach out to the poorest. This is in keeping with the Modi Government's principle of planning every reform with the aim to benefit the poorest of the poor and to make India self-reliant through consistent endeavour in the direction of Atmanirbhar Bharat, he said.

Besides enhancing the capacity and resources of the Space sector, said Dr Jitendra Singh, increased participation of private players will also discourage the brain-drain of talented Space scientists and experts who were otherwise moving out of India in search of a break. He further informed that more than 25 industries have already approached the Department of Space for undertaking space activities as per the guidelines.

Under the Modi government, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the applications of Space technology had, in the last six years, been extended to different areas of infrastructure development as well as to bring ease of living for the common citizen. Space and satellite technology is today being extensively used in railways, road and bridge construction, agriculture sector, housing, telemedicine, etc, besides disaster management and accurate weather forecast, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's new COVID cases sharply down, hospitalisations up again

The French health ministry reported 4,022 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Monday, a figure three times lower as Sundays 12,489 but higher than last Mondays 2,960 and the number of people hospitalised for the disease was...

NCPCR furnishes information regarding funds received by children's homes in Assam, Manipur

Acting on a complaint by an organisation namely Legal Rights Observatory, the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights NCPCR came up with information about funds being received by childrens homes in Assam and Manipur from an inter...

Centre taking up COVID-19 vaccination in a big way: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the coronavirus pandemic has turned the clock back by many years and the lockdowns have raised insurmountable barriers and imposed many roadblocks. The Centre has init...

Mamata criticises BJP for abolishing Planning Commission

Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for abolishing the Planning Commission conceptualised by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government would come up with a simi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021