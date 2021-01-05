Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi gets rains for 3rd day on the trot

Sporadic rains lashed the national capital for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, even as the minimum temperature rose to 13.2 degrees Celsius, six notches more than normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 10:33 IST
Delhi gets rains for 3rd day on the trot
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sporadic rains lashed the national capital for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, even as the minimum temperature rose to 13.2 degrees Celsius, six notches more than normal, the India Meteorological Department said. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 4.7 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Monday and 8:30 am on Tuesday. The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge recorded 12 mm and 4.8 mm, 8.9 mm and 6.2 mm rainfall, respectively, during the period.

The minimum temperature rose to 13.2 degrees Celsius as a result of cloud cover. Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground.

The weather department said Delhi may witness light to moderate rain, and thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 30 kmph during the day. A hailstorm is also predicted in parts of the capital. The rains, under the influence of a strong Western Disturbance, come on the back of a 'severe'' cold wave that gripped Delhi in the run-up to the New Year. On Friday, the mercury plummeted to 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 15 years, and ''very dense'' fog lowered visibility to ''zero'' metres.

On Sunday, intense rains, thunder and lightning lashed the city. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 39.9 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday and 2:30 pm on Sunday. The WD is causing widespread snowfall in the hills. Once it withdraws, the mercury will fall again to 4 to 5 degrees Celsius, the official said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sourav Ganguly stable, cardiologist Devi Shetty to meet team of docs treating him

BCCI president and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after suffering a mild heart attack, is in a stable condition, and his vital health parameters are normal, a doctor at the hospital where he is admitted ...

Dilip Buildcon incorporates SPV for road project worth Rs 882 cr

Infrastructure developer Dilip Buildcon on Tuesday said it has incorporated a special purpose vehicle SPV for road project worth Rs 882 crore in Gujarat. The company has incorporated a special purpose vehicle SPV for a new HAM hybrid annuit...

NYSE withdraws plans to delist 3 Chinese phone carriers

The New York Stock Exchange says it is withdrawing plans to remove shares of three Chinese state-owned phone carriers under an order by President Donald Trump. The exchange cited further consultation with U.S. regulators but gave no other d...

Emma Stone expecting first child

Oscar winner Emma Stone is expecting her first child with husband and Saturday Night Live scribe Dave McCary. A source confirmed the news of Stones pregnancy to E News.Stone, 32, was photographed last week here sporting athleisure and revea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021