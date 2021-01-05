Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC asks govt to issue directions on use of anti-smog guns, smog towers during project construction

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 19:12 IST
SC asks govt to issue directions on use of anti-smog guns, smog towers during project construction
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre to consider issuing directions to ensure adequate use of anti-smog guns and make setting up of smog towers a "mandatory requirement" during construction of development projects involving government buildings, townships or other major private projects. The apex court said that time has come to advance the intent behind improving air quality a mandatory feature for modern buildings and more particularly during the phase of construction of major projects in the cities most affected by air pollution.

The top court said this in its 2:1 majority verdict by which it paved way for the ambitious Central Vista Project, covering a three-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi. "We deem it fit to call upon the respondent MoHUA (Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs) to consider issuing appropriate general directions so as to ensure that adequate use of smog guns during the construction of development projects and setting up smog towers is made a mandatory requirement, particularly involving government buildings, townships or other major private projects," said Justice A M Khanwilkar, writing the 432-page majority judgement for himself and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari.

"Time has come to advance the intent behind improving air quality a mandatory feature for modern buildings and more particularly during the phase of construction of such major projects in the cities most affected by air pollution. In other words, directions be issued for the areas with deteriorating air quality index. We call upon the respondents (MoEF) to finalise the nuances in this regard and issue appropriate directions," he said. The verdict was delivered on a batch of petitions, which questioned several aspects of the project, including the environmental clearance (EC) granted to it.

The majority verdict, while declining to interfere in the grant of EC in the matter, said that mitigating measures must be observed by the project proponent in letter and spirit during the construction and operational phase. "Waste management methods, inclusive of hazardous wastes, must be subject to regular monitoring. The construction debris must be subjected to immediate removal as per the Construction & Development Plan. The project proponent may also install permanent high-capacity smog tower as part of the project and use adequate number of smog guns to minimise pollution levels during the construction activity is in progress on the site," it said. The top court held that grant of EC and the notification for change in land use for construction of new parliament building under the project was valid It found "no infirmity" in grant of EC and other permissions, saying it cannot "jump to put a full stop on execution of policy matters" and the courts cannot be called upon to "govern".

The Central Vista revamp, announced in September, 2019 envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, that is to be constructed by August, 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day. The common Central Secretariat is likely to be built by 2024 under the project. Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the third judge on the bench, wrote a dissenting 179-page judgement on aspects relating to public participation in the decision-making process and on alleged failure on the part of the authorities in taking prior approval of the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) for the project.

Justice Khanna, in his minority view which will not be operational, set aside and quashed the final notification of modification or change of the land use in respect of the six plots in the Central Vista project. He, however, concurred with the majority verdict on the aspects of "notice inviting Bid, award of consultancy and the order of the Urban Arts Commission, as a standalone and independent order".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi gets rain for 3rd day on the trot

Sporadic rains continued in the national capital for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, even as the minimum temperature rose to 13.2 degrees Celsius, six notches more than normal, the India Meteorological Department said. The Safdarjung ...

Plea in HC for damages relating to Lutyens property forfeited in 1998

A lawsuit was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking damages related to a property in Lutyens Delhi, whose forfeiture was set aside, due to its alleged illegal use for 21 years. The suit has been filed by children of a 94-year-old woman Veer...

Dry run: Mumbai civic body awaiting directives from Maha govt

The Mumbai civic body is awaiting communication from the Maharashtra government on conducting a COVID-19 vaccination dry run in the city, a senior civic official said on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, state health minister Rajesh Tope had sai...

World Bank commits USD 105 mn loan to improve waterways in West Bengal

The World Bank has committed a USD 105 million loan for a project to improve the inland water transport infrastructure in West Bengal, the finance ministry said. The Centre, West Bengal government and the World Bank signed an agreement to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021