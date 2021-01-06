Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vardhan inaugurates CEPI centralized network laboratory in Faridabad

All COVID-19 vaccine developers can use this network for free to assess immunogenicity of their vaccine candidate against a common protocol, using clinical samples from preclinical, phase one through Phase three trials, the Department of Biotechnology said.Vardhan also released an e-book on science and technology solutions for COVID-19 that showcases the initiatives undertaken by the Department of Biotechnology for the mitigation of this pandemic..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 00:22 IST
Vardhan inaugurates CEPI centralized network laboratory in Faridabad
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)

Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday inaugurated a CEPI laboratory at the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) in Faridabad that would enhance the quality of services towards making vaccine and its acceptability at the global level. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is an innovative partnership between public, private, philanthropic, and civil organisations, launched at Davos in 2017, to develop vaccines to stop future epidemics.

On the occasion, Vardhan, who is also the Union Health Minister, lauded the Department of Biotechnology and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) for ''working relentlessly over the past 10 months to develop effective interventions for combating the COVID-19 pandemic''. ''The CEPI laboratory will be a great addition to the ability of THSTI to enhance quality of services towards making the vaccine and its acceptability at the global level,'' he said. The minister recalled how the Indian scientists turned the country around from being an importer COVID kits and related products to an exporter of world class such items during last year.

Scientists, frontline COVID warriors and people in general rose to the occasion and fought the pandemic with focussed attention, he said. The country is in the forefront of developing vaccines against COVID-19, and already two of the 30 vaccines have been cleared by the drug regulator for restricted emergency use. The rest are in advanced stages, Vardhan noted.

The Department of Biotechnology under the Ministry of Science and Technology is implementing the Ind-CEPI mission titled 'India Centric Epidemic Preparedness through Rapid Vaccine Development: Supporting Indian Vaccine Development Aligned with the Global Initiative of the CEPI'. Ind-CEPI Mission aims to strengthen the development of vaccines for diseases of epidemic potential in India as well as build coordinated preparedness in the Indian public health system and vaccine industry to address existing and emerging infectious threats in India. The major focus at present is to help evaluating new COVID-19 vaccines, using standard analysis and same reagents in all laboratories so that vaccine produced has global acceptance and repeatability of the results.

The clinical sample testing laboratories selected for this collaborative vaccine network are: Nexelis (Canada) and Public Health England (PHE; UK), VisMederiSrl (Italy), Viroclinics Biosciences BV (The Netherlands), Q2 Solutions (USA), International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research Bangladesh (ICDDR-B, Bangladesh), National Institute for Biological Standards and Control (NIBSC, UK), and Translational Health Sciences and Technological Institute (THSTI, India). CEPI has approved costs of up to USD 16 million for this network. All COVID-19 vaccine developers can use this network for free to assess immunogenicity of their vaccine candidate against a common protocol, using clinical samples from preclinical, phase one through Phase three trials, the Department of Biotechnology said.

Vardhan also released an e-book on science and technology solutions for COVID-19 that showcases the initiatives undertaken by the Department of Biotechnology for the mitigation of this pandemic..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Galaxy name former player Vanney as head coach

LA Galaxy have named their former player Greg Vanney as head coach in the hope he can revitalize the storied MLS franchise, who have missed the playoffs in three of the past four years. A video posted by the team on Tuesday showed the 46-ye...

WHO's Tedros 'very disappointed' China hasn't granted entry to coronavirus experts

The head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday he was very disappointed that China has still not authorised the entry of a team of international experts to examine the origins of the coronavirus.The 10-strong team had been due to...

Grammy Awards postponed due to coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine reports

The Grammy Awards ceremony that was set for January 31 has been postponed due to the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine and Variety reported on Tuesday.The two outlets cited multiple sources as saying the ceremony, the...

From embargo to embrace, Saudi Arabia pushes Gulf detente

Embracing Qatars ruler, Saudi Arabias Crown Prince pushed a deal to end a row with Doha at a Gulf summit on Tuesday to try to strengthen an Arab alliance against Iran, although a final declaration contained only a general pledge of solidari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021