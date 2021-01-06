Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jammu records 50.1 mm rainfall in a day, second-highest for January in two decades

Incessant downpour threw life out of gear during the last three days in Jammu with the city on Wednesday recording 50.1 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period, its second-highest for the month of January in 20 years, Meteorological department officials said here.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 12:54 IST
Jammu records 50.1 mm rainfall in a day, second-highest for January in two decades
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Incessant downpour threw life out of gear during the last three days in Jammu with the city on Wednesday recording 50.1 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period, its second-highest for the month of January in 20 years, Meteorological department officials said here. The showers, however, stopped on Wednesday morning, bringing some relief to residents.

''Jammu recorded 50.1 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours. This was the second-highest in the past two decades as the city had recorded the all-time high of 81.4 mm rainfall on January 13, 2000,'' a spokesperson of the department said. He said the city had recorded 47.7 mm rainfall on January 26, 2017.

The spokesperson said the minimum temperature in the city settled at 12.1 degrees Celsius, which is 4.7 notches above normal for this part of the season. Triggered by heavy rainfall, the river Tawi went into spate but it was flowing below the danger level.

Banihal town along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was recorded as the coldest place in the Jammu region at a low of 0.2 degree Celsius. The highway town witnessed 80.4 mm of rain and snow during a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am, the spokesperson said. Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, recorded 47.9 mm rainfall and a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius, he said.

''Weather improving gradually, significant improvement expected from today (Wednesday) afternoon onwards but light rain or snow will occur at scattered places in the next 24 hours,'' the official said, adding that there is no forecast of any major snowfall, and the weather is likely to remain mainly dry in Jammu and Kashmir till January 14.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 rises as surge in oil prices lifts energy stocks

Energy stocks pushed Londons FTSE 100 higher on Wednesday as crude oil prices jumped to their highest in eleven months after Saudi Arabia agreed to reduce output more than expected. Oil heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell provided the big...

South Korea delegation heads to Iran to seek release of seized tanker -Yonhap

A South Korean delegation is heading to Iran on Wednesday to seek the release of a chemicals tanker and its 20-member crew seized in Gulf waters by Iranian forces, Yonhap news agency reported.Iran denied on Tuesday it was using the ship and...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with leading economists on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with leading economists and sectoral experts on Friday to deliberate on measures that may be included in the upcoming budget for promoting growth, amid uncertainty on multiple fronts caused by COVI...

India will be a dependable and reliable partner, says Jaishankar in Colombo.

India will be a dependable and reliable partner, says Jaishankar in Colombo....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021