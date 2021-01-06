Left Menu
Development News Edition

More garbage than water: Serbia promises clean-up of hydro reservoir

Built up over many years against a backdrop of rolling rural hills, the ocean of plastic now threatens to clog up the dam's hydroelectric plant, a local activist says, and Serbian authorities have ordered an immediate clean-up. Activist Sinisa Lakovic estimates the pile of waste covers some 20,000 cubic metres, most of it from landfills upstream along the Lim river.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 16:59 IST
More garbage than water: Serbia promises clean-up of hydro reservoir
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Almost as far as the eye can see, trash spreads out over Serbia's Potpecko Lake, lapping against the dam that crosses it. Built up over many years against a backdrop of rolling rural hills, the ocean of plastic now threatens to clog up the dam's hydroelectric plant, a local activist says, and Serbian authorities have ordered an immediate clean-up.

Activist Sinisa Lakovic estimates the pile of waste covers some 20,000 cubic metres, most of it from landfills upstream along the Lim river. "This is not a recent problem, but rather a problem of several decades, caused by the unsanitary landfills," Sinisa, who lives in the nearby town of Priboj, told Reuters.

"This is an ecological disaster," added local resident Marko Karadzic. The country's Environment Minister, Irena Vujovic, said a clean-up would start at the end of this week.

Authorities in Montenegro, where some of the landfills are located, had been invited to participate and "work out a long-term solution," she told national broadcaster RTS. Serbia and other Balkan countries, still recovering from the wars and economic turmoil of the 1990s, have done little to tackle environmental issues, in part due to a shortage of funds.

Those standards will have to rise should the region hope to realise ambitions of joining the European Union, requiring investments in the billions of euros in Serbia alone, authorities in Brussels and Belgrade estimate.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It is in Sri Lanka's 'own interest' to meet expectations of Tamils, says Jaishankar

India on Wednesday called on Sri Lanka to meet the expectations of its minority Tamil community for equality, justice, peace and dignity within a united country for its own interest as part of the reconciliation process. During a joint medi...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Kimmel, Corden take shows back home as Hollywood urged to halt filmingJames Corden and Jimmy Kimmel are taking their late night talk shows back home due to a surge in coronavirus cases i...

Large number of farmers supporting agri laws; Protesting unions must understand sentiments behind farm reforms: Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said a large number of farmers from across the country are coming out in support of three farm laws and urged protesting unions to understand the sentiments behind reforms brought throu...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Malaysian team turns pineapple waste into disposable drone partsMalaysian researchers have developed a method to transform the fibre found in normally discarded pineapple leaves to make a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021