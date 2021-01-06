Left Menu
Development News Edition

New science policy proposes lateral entry of scientists in related ministries

Lateral recruitment minimum 25 percent of professionals and subject matter experts will be mandated in all scientific ministries for a finite duration with comparable roles, responsibilities and empowerment to a regular official, the draft policy states.Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, said experts are needed in ministries as science progresses and new technologies emerge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:41 IST
New science policy proposes lateral entry of scientists in related ministries

A new draft policy on science and technology has proposed up to 25 percent lateral recruitment of scientists in related ministries. The purpose is to attract domain experts who are needed in science-related ministries to handle issues related to emerging technologies and advancements, according to officials.

According to the draft Science Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP) 2020, these could be scientists with domain expertise in different fields either from autonomous institutions or the private field. “Lateral recruitment (minimum 25 percent) of professionals and subject matter experts will be mandated in all scientific ministries for a finite duration with comparable roles, responsibilities and empowerment to a regular official,” the draft policy states.

Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, said experts are needed in ministries as science progresses and new technologies emerge. “In scientific ministries and departments when scientists are recruited, over a period of time, they are not able to practise science. Many a time, there are expert groups from outside the ministry or department that are formed for a specific field depending on the need,” Sharma said.

The purpose behind the proposed lateral recruitment is to attract domain experts. ''So, they can spend more time in the ministries/ departments and deal with subjects of their expertise,” Sharma said. In science-related ministries and departments, the position for the top post is mostly advertised. However, if the draft policy is accepted, this can lead to the lateral entry of experts at the mid-level.

Currently, domain experts can apply for posts in autonomous institutions of the scientific ministries. The DST, along with the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser, started the process of formulating the STIP 2020 last year. The policy was to be out by the year-end but has been slightly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The draft STIP has been uploaded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) on its website. The DST has also invited suggestions, inputs and comments for making changes by January 25. Addressing reporters, Akhilesh Gupta, Head of the STIP Secretariat, said over 300 rounds of consultation took place while drafting the policy. More than one lakh emails were received during the drafting of the policy, he said.

“There was a wide range of consultation that has taken place. The youngest person was a 10-year-old and the oldest was an 85-year-old. We also took great care to have at least one-third women scientists in every consultation we organised,” Gupta added. For the first time, the states as well the diaspora were consulted in making the science policy, he noted.

The entire process of drafting a policy was completed in a year, Gupta said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's COVID-19 cases hit record, emergency to be extended

The daily number of COVID-19 cases in Portugal, a nation of just over 10 million people, reached a record high of 10,027 on Wednesday, as the country prepares to approve an extension of a state of emergency to fight the worrying increase in...

Myanmar police arrest nearly 100 Rohingya in raid on house

Myanmar police arrested nearly 100 ethnic Rohingya on Wednesday after raiding a house in the commercial capital of Yangon, police and local media said.Photos published by the local Tomorrow News Journal showed several barefoot men and dozen...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on prospects of Democrat-controlled Senate

Wall Streets main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as the likelihood of Democrats gaining control of the Senate sparked fears of increased regulatory scrutiny of technology mega-caps.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.8 points, or 0....

Delhi HC adjourns hearing on student's plea seeking admission in medical courses under disability category

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing to January 28 on a plea of a medical aspirant challenging a certificate, which bars her from taking admission in medical courses under the disability category. A Division Bench of Chie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021