Left Menu
Development News Edition

50 more crows found dead in Jodhpur

About 50 more crows were reported dead in Setrawa and Phalodi areas in Rajasthans Jodhpur district on Wednesday and samples extracted to ascertain if bird flu caused the deaths, officials said.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:03 IST
50 more crows found dead in Jodhpur

About 50 more crows were reported dead in Setrawa and Phalodi areas in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Wednesday and samples extracted to ascertain if bird flu caused the deaths, officials said. Of the new bird deaths, 27 were reported in Setrawa near Jodhpur. Villagers informed officials about the deaths of crows. The carcasses were disposed of after taking a sample, they said.

Some crows were also found dead in Keru village, adjoining Jodhpur on Wednesday. The carcasses of 20 more crows were found at three different places in the Phalodi Lake area on Wednesday, a day after about a dozen crows were reported dead there.

A team of the Forest Department disposed of the carcasses, barring one which they used for taking sample to determine the case of death, the officials said. The samples earlier sent from Jodhpur to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal have tested negative for bird flu.

The string of crow deaths in Phalodi comes at a time when thousands of demoiselle cranes, migratory birds locally known as Kurjan, are present in Kihnchan area in Phalodi. ''No Kurjan has been reported dead due to any disease in the recent days,'' said Sevaram Mali, caretaker of the birds. He said two Kurjans had died due to electrocution two days ago.

Meanwhile, Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Sharma held a review meeting of officials of Animal Husbandry, Forest and Medical & Health departments and directed them to submit an action plan in a week to deal with the situation. Sharma has also constituted a division-level vigilance and monitoring team in view of the outbreak of bird flu. The team comprises officials from all the three departments along with those from police and local bodies.

With fresh cases reported in Sawai Madhopur district on Wednesday, bird flu has spread in five districts of Rajasthan. The avian influenza subtype H5N8 was earlier detected in Jhalawar, Kota, Baran and Jaipur districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar bounces off March 2018 low as Georgia elections wind down

The dollar bounced after sinking to its lowest level in nearly three years on Wednesday, with markets anticipating a Democrat win in the U.S. Senate election in Georgia that would clear the path for a larger fiscal stimulus package.Democrat...

HC seeks central, state govts’ stands on plea of three alleged PFI activists

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday sought stands of Union and state governments on a plea challenging the prosecution of three alleged PFI activists, arrested by the UP Police on their way to a Hathras village to meet the family of a decea...

Africa Oil & Power to host European financiers at first AOP Investor Forum

Africa Oil Power AfricaOilAndPower.com will host Francophone African government delegations and European financiers at the first AOP Investor Forum to be held in Paris the event is entirely dedicated to getting major commitments committed ...

Sterling fell as dollar makes gains from lows

Sterling fell on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar bounced off earlier lows after the Democrats took the lead in runoff votes that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.A Democrat-controlled Senate is seen by some financial market analysts a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021