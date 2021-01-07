Odd News Roundup:Tuna goes for $200,000 at Tokyo; Malaysian team turns pineapple waste into disposable drone parts and more

Left Menu
Tuna goes for $200,000 at Tokyo market's New Year auction A bluefin tuna sold for 20.8 million yen ($202,197) in the first auction of the new year at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market on Tuesday when it reopened after the holiday break. This was sharply down from the 193 million yen the highest-selling tuna fetched at last year's first Toyosu auction.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Malaysian team turns pineapple waste into disposable drone parts

Malaysian researchers have developed a method to transform the fibre found in normally discarded pineapple leaves to make a strong material that can be used to build the frames for unmanned aircraft, or drones. The project, headed by Professor Mohamed Thariq Hameed Sultan at Malaysia's Putra University, has been trying to find sustainable uses for pineapple waste generated by farmers in Hulu Langat, an area about 65 km (40 miles) from Kuala Lumpur.

Tuna goes for $200,000 at Tokyo market's New Year auction

A bluefin tuna sold for 20.8 million yen ($202,197) in the first auction of the new year at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market on Tuesday when it reopened after the holiday break. This was sharply down from the 193 million yen the highest-selling tuna fetched at last year's first Toyosu auction.

A hot air balloon but no parade for the Three Wise Men in Seville

The Three Wise Men flew over Seville in a hot air balloon on Tuesday morning, after traditional street parades on the eve of the Epiphany were cancelled throughout Spain to avoid drawing big crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic. Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar are widely celebrated in Spain on Epiphany (Jan. 6), when they are said to have visited the infant Christ with gold, frankincense and myrrh.

