Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonu Sood illegally turned residential building into hotel: BMC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:36 IST
Sonu Sood illegally turned residential building into hotel: BMC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has lodged a complaint against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, alleging that he has converted a residential building in Juhu into a hotel without permission, a police official said on Thursday. The K-West ward of the BMC filed the complaint at Juhu Police Station on Monday.

Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner of K- West ward, confirmed that the complaint has been filed against Sood for alleged violation of the provisions of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act. In the two-page complaint letter, the BMC alleged that the actor did not take any permission from the authorities before carrying out the structural changes in Shakti Sagar, a residential building on Juhu's AB Nair Road.

''It was found that accused Mr Sonu Sood and Mrs Sonali Sonu Sood have instituted/commenced/undertaken/carried out development or changed the user of land as detailed below: Unauthorised addition/alteration beyond approved plans and unauthorised change of user from residential to residential hotel building without taking technical sanction from competent authority,'' the BMC said in its complaint. As per the complaint, the BMC had issued a notice to Sood in October last year in this connection.

''The land was one again inspected on Monday and it was found that the accused had not complied with the requistitions and was continuing to carry out unauthorised development even after the notice was served to him,'' the BMC said in the complaint. Sources in the Juhu police station said that no FIR has been registered against the actor so far.

''We are waiting for the BMC officials to tell us in detail about the unauthorised structural changes so that we can take further steps,'' the police official said. Sood, who is known for films like ''Dabangg'', ''Jodha Akbar'', and ''Simmba', came into spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4th Test Impasse: BCCI formally writes to CA on relaxation of Brisbane hard quarantine

The BCCI on Thursday wrote to Cricket Australia seeking relaxation in hard quarantine protocol of Brisbane for the fourth Test to go ahead, reminding the host board that the visitors are done with the strict isolation that was agreed upon a...

Iraq court issues arrest warrant against Trump for murder

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for outgoing President Donald Trump in connection with the killing of an Iranian general and a powerful Iraqi militia leader last year, Iraqs judiciary said. The warrant was issued by a judge in Baghdad...

4 held for robbing 3 Iraqi nationals by posing as CBI officers

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing three Iraqi nationals by posing as CBI officers at Khalapur on the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in the last week of December 2020, the po...

Pakistan's anti-terrorism court issues arrest warrant for JeM chief Masood Azhar

In a significant development, an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for banned Jaish-e-Mohammad JeM chief Masood Azhar on the charges of terror financing. The Anti-Terrorism Court ATC Gujranwala issued the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021