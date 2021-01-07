Earthquake of 2.7 magnitude hits Gujarat

An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter Scale struck the Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to the NCS, the quake took place at 7:22 pm at a depth of 20 kilometers.

No loss of life and property has been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: COVID-19 strain:Gujarat for strict compliance with Central SOP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)