Rains, thundershowers expected in MP: IMD

Rains or thundershowers areexpected in parts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official ofthe India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The state will thus experience a wet spell for thesecond time in the new year and the third time this winter,the official said on Thursday.

Rains or thundershowers are likely to occur inisolated parts of Hoshangabad division and Sehore,Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Ujjain and Dewasdistricts by Friday morning, the IMD forecast stated.

Moderate to heavy fog is likely to envelope isolatedplaces in Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar and Ujjain divisions andBhopal and Rajgarh districts, it added.

''It is for the second time this new year that thestate, especially its western part, is likely to receiverainfall,'' said P K Saha, a senior meteorologist with theIMD's Bhopal office.

The year's first wet spell started on January 2 andwhen it had almost waned, the second one is in the offing, theofficial said, adding that these weather patterns are a resultof the western disturbance.

The rainy spell won't last long and winter chills arelikely to set in on Sunday when the clouds wither, theofficial said.

The state had witnessed showers in the secondfortnight of December too.

The highest maximum temperature of 30.6 degreesCelsius was recorded at Khargone and the lowest minimumtemperature of 11 degrees Celsius was recorded in Khargone,Umaria and Mandla districts in the last 24 hours endingThursday morning, Saha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)