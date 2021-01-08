Keylong shivers at minus 10 degrees Celsius in Himachal
Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperature in Himachal Pradesh, the Meteorological Department said on Friday. The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong were the coldest place in the state at minus 10 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius respectively, he added. The minimum temperature in Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded at 2, 3.2 and 5.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. Shimla registered a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius, Singh added. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature rose by two to three notches with the highest temperature in the state in Bilaspur at 22.5 degrees Celsius.
The MeT centre forecast dry weather in the state till January 14.
