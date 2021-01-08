Left Menu
Yediyurappa directs state planning board to prepare action plan for sustainable development goals

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:15 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister B SYediyurappa on Friday directed state planning board officialsto prepare an action plan for achieving all the 17 sustainabledevelopment goals fixed by the NITI Aayog.

Addressing a meeting of the board, he told the officialsto take the advice of experts on matters such as making thestate hunger-free and poverty with focus on free genderequality, industrial development, innovation and sustainablecities and communities, an official release said.

It was resolved to rename the State Planning Board asKarnataka State Policy and Planning Commission and set upadvisory committees.

It was decided to develop a CM Dashboard in Karnataka,which can simultaneously monitor the financial system andcompletion of development projects in a timely manner.

The board decided to give greater emphasis on regionalequilibrium for the underdeveloped taluks and set up asingle-window system for providing all state facilities to thepoor.

The Board also decided to earmark Rs 600 crore for theTribal Development Project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

