Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bird flu: Centre directs zoos to submit daily report to Central Zoo Authority

A day after over 1,200 birds were found dead in the country with seven states confirming outbreak of avian influenza, the Centre on Sunday directed zoo managements to submit daily report to the Central Zoo Authority CZA till their area is declared free from the disease.The CZA, under the environment ministry, issued an office memorandum directing management of all zoos to strengthen surveillance and aviary management.In endemic areas, entry to aviary sections may be monitored and restricted, and all vehicles entering the zoo may be sanitised.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 17:54 IST
Bird flu: Centre directs zoos to submit daily report to Central Zoo Authority
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

A day after over 1,200 birds were found dead in the country with seven states confirming outbreak of avian influenza, the Centre on Sunday directed zoo managements to submit daily report to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) till their area is declared free from the disease.

The CZA, under the environment ministry, issued an office memorandum directing management of all zoos to strengthen surveillance and aviary management.

''In endemic areas, entry to aviary sections may be monitored and restricted, and all vehicles entering the zoo may be sanitised. All water bodies within the zoo should be monitored and artificial water bodies may be drained. ''Bird exchange programmes (both national and international may be stopped until further notice). Entry points of migratory birds to be strictly monitored. Aviary enclosures may be disinfected and all keepers in the sections may be instructed to follow disinfection protocol and use PPE kits which may be destroyed as per standard protocols,'' it said.

The CZA said avian influenza is a scheduled disease under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, and reporting such a disease is obligatory for taking appropriate preventive measures against its spread.

''In the event of declaration of infected area within a zoo, either due to outbreak within the zoo or if the zoo is located within the surveillance zone as notified by central/state government, the officer in charge of the zoo shall submit a daily report to the office of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) till the area is declared free from avian influenza by the competent authority,'' the memorandum stated.

Reporting and monitoring format in the daily report will have the name of the zoo, district, total number of bird species housed there, total number of birds in the zoo, free ranging birds (species and any other data observations as available), number of suspected cases, number of samples sent for confirmation and name of laboratory to which samples were sent.

The CZA also advised that strict hygiene protocols must be maintained in all aviaries and all droppings must be collected, disinfected and disposed of appropriately. Over 1,200 birds were found dead across the country on Saturday, including 900 in a poultry farm in Maharashtra, with the Centre saying that the outbreak of avian influenza has been reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of affected states to seven.

Besides Uttar Pradesh, the other six states where bird flu has been confirmed were Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.

The Centre on Saturday said confirmation of bird flu in Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, is awaited as the samples have been sent for testing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ramesh Pokhriyal will chair high-level meeting tomorrow to review progress of implementation of NEP 2020

By Amit Kumar Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will chair a high-level meeting with top officials on Monday to review the progress of implementation of New Education Policy NEP 2020, informed ministry sources.A senior official of t...

NCTC appeals to PM seeking removal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre

The National Committee on Textiles and Clothing NCTChas appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking removal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre and redressal of VSF spun yarn availability and price issues to prevent job losses...

End in sight? Israel rolls out COVID booster shots

Israels coronavirus vaccination campaign, the worlds fastest per capita, shifted to booster shots on Sunday in a bid to protect the most vulnerable citizens by next month and ease curbs on the economy.Israelis over the age of 60, those with...

Pope prays for dead in Capitol rioting, appeals for calm

Pope Francis said Sunday that he is praying for those who died in the US Capitol rioting and has appealed for calm to prevail in the United States to help safeguard that nations democratic values.During his traditional Sunday noon remarks a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021