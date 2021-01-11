Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid bird flu scare, HP govt bans supply of poultry items from outside states

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:28 IST
Amid bird flu scare, HP govt bans supply of poultry items from outside states

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday banned the supply of all poultry products from other states for a week amid the bird flu scare, an official spokesman said on Monday.

In a statement issued here, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the ban was imposed to ensure that infection sources do not come from other states through poultry items.

Meanwhile, 122 more migratory birds of various species were found dead in Pong Dam Lake Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday, wildlife department officials said.

With this, the death toll of migratory water birds has risen to 4,357.

The birds are dying due to an outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza which was detected in the samples of some of the dead birds last week.

“Most of the dead birds stuck in the inaccessible swampy areas have been retrieved and the area cleared of carcasses,” Chief Wildlife Warden Archana Sharma said.

Besides, around 215 other birds including crows have also been found dead in various parts of the state, and around 1,000 dead poultry birds were found dumped in Dharampur area of Solan, the CM said.

The CM said their samples were sent to a disease diagnostic laboratory in Punjab's Jalandhar and the carcasses buried in deep pits.

About 65 rapid response teams of the animal husbandry and wildlife departments have been regularly monitoring the lake and adjoining areas, Thakur said He added that directions have been issued to officials concerned to keep a strict vigil on birds along reservoirs and sensitise people about proper handling of poultry products.

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC asks Punjab govt to file reply on UP's plea for transfer of Mukhtar Ansari's custody

The Supreme Court on Monday gave two weeks to the Punjab government and gangster Mukhtar Ansari to file a reply on Uttar Pradesh governments plea for transfer of custody of Ansari for appearance before UP court in 10 cases. A bench headed b...

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar returned to training Monday following a one-month absence because of an ankle injury.Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyo...

Portugal considers ordering private hospitals to take COVID patients as deaths hit record

Portugal said it was considering the option of ordering private hospitals to treat coronavirus patients and provide beds and equipment as the country reported a record number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and the most deaths ...

Star Air launches Kalaburagi-Tirupati flight under UDAN scheme

Star Air on Monday launched flights between Kalaburagi in Karnataka and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh under the Centres regional connectivity scheme UDAN, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.Star Air was awarded the KalaburagiTirupati route under...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021