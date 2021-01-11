Moderate earthquake jolts J-K's Kishtwar

A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday, an official of the Meteorological Department said.

A police official said there was no immediate report of any damage in the earthquake which caused panic among the people who rushed out of their buildings. The tremors were felt at 7.32 pm and lasted for a few seconds, the official said. The earthquake had a depth of five kilometer and the epicentre was at latitude 33.34 degrees north and longitude 75.47 degrees east.

