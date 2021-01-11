France's Macron flags $14.32 bln for "Green Wall" in Sahel and Sahara

France's Macron flags $14.32 bln for "Green Wall" in Sahel and SaharaReuters | Paris | Updated: 11-01-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 20:42 IST
A $14.32 billion investment will be used to build a "Great Green Wall" between 2021 and 2025 to help contain the advance of desertification in the Sahel region and the Sahara desert in northern Africa, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.
Macron made the announcement at a biodiversity summit in Paris.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Paris St Germain sack head coach Tuchel
Soccer-Paris St Germain sack head coach Tuchel
He's not next somebody he's first Shubman Gill: Jaffer urges people to avoid comparisons
Elgar Parishad organisers ask Pawar to ensure SIT probe
New variant of COVID present in Paris - head of Paris hospitals system