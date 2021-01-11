Left Menu
Rawat asks officials to resolve stir over road widening

Updated: 11-01-2021 21:09 IST
Taking cognisance of over a month-long agitation by people demanding widening of Nandprayag-Ghat motor road, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday asked officials to resolve the issue.

People of Ghat development block in Chamoli district had made a human chain along the 19-km Ghat-Nandprayag road on Sunday demanding its widening.

Ghat Vyapar Sangh and taxi unions with the support of people in general have been agitating over the issue since December 5.

The road is used by pilgrims of Nanda Raj Jaat and Lok Jaat Yatras among others.

Taking cognisance of the agitation, the chief minister asked PWD officials to look into the demand and take required steps to address the problems of Gram Sabhas in the area.

