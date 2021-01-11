Mah:Bird flu detected in samples of crows in village near Beed

Bird flu has been confirmedas the cause behind the death of crows in Muggaon village inBeed district of Maharashtra, prompting the districtadministration to stop transport of eggs and hens out of thevillage, an official said on Monday.

Beed district collector Rahul Rekhwar said in arelease that the samples of three of the 11 dead crows sent toa Bhopal-based laboratory for testing has confirmed the birdflu infection.

The district administration has asked residents ofMuggaon, located around 200 kms from Aurangabad, to report ifbirds die in large numbers, the collector said.

''Trade of eggs and hens and their transport has beenstopped as a precautionary measure. This restriction isimposed in the 10-km radius around Muggaon village,'' he said.

PTI AWNSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)