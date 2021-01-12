Left Menu
Development News Edition

High alert in Uttarakhand for bird flu   

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:07 IST
High alert in Uttarakhand for bird flu   
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

A high alert has been sounded across Uttarakhand with the samples of two dead crows testing positive for bird flu in the state Samples of two dead crows sent to a lab in Bhopal tested positive for avian influenza on Monday, forest officials here confirmed.

With the confirmation of bird flu in Uttarakhand a high alert has been sounded across the state, State Animal Husbandry Minister Rekha Arya said.

Officials have been asked to remain vigilant and keep a tab on import of chicken and eggs from neighbouring states like Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, she said.

''However, so far bird flu has been confirmed only in wild birds in Uttarakhand. The poultry sector is by far free from the virus,'' Arya said.

''Still all precautions are being taken. People have been asked not to touch a dead bird and report the death to the authorities concerned,'' she said.

Forest personnel engaged in collecting samples of dead birds or burying their carcasses have been asked not to do it without wearing PPE kits, the minister said.

Nearly 300 birds mostly crows have been found dead in different parts of Uttarakhand including Dehradun, Rishikesh and Kotdwar over the past few days.

While a majority of the carcasses have been safely buried, some of them have been sent for testing to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease in Bhopal and Indian Veterinary Research Institute Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

State level and district level committees were also set up on Tuesday to check the spread of avian influenza as per the guidelines and SOPs issued by the Centre, Animal Husbandry Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh: Child dies after surgery; FIR against 3 doctors

A five-year-old boy has died aftera hernia surgery in Chhattisgarhs Korba district followingwhich police have registered an FIR against three doctors,including a government surgeon, for alleged negligence,officials said on Tuesday.No arrest...

Iran must undo uranium enrichment, help nuclear diplomacy, EU says

Iran must reverse its decision to enrich uranium at higher levels and give international diplomacy a chance to save the 2015 nuclear accord, the European Union said in a statement. The initiation of uranium enrichment to up to 20 by Iran at...

Bharat Biotech set to dispatch first consignment of Covaxin

Bharat Biotech, which hasreceived Emergency Use Authorisation approval from theDrugController General of Indiafor its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin,is set to dispatch it from the Rajv Gandhi InternationalAirport here on Tuesday evening, a senior...

First consignment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Kolkata airport on Tuesday afternoon: Bengal health department official.

First consignment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Kolkata airport on Tuesday afternoon Bengal health department official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021